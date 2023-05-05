Officials announce testing of mysterious muck on shoreline of Lake St. Clair

Samples of a strange substance that has been accumulating on the shores of Lake St. Clair Shores will be studied to determine what it is and why it's forming.

The muck, substance, also known as lyngbya, has been forming on the shoreline of Lake St. Clair for at least ten years, according to Mike Gutow, the founder of an organization called Save Lake St. Clair.

Gutow said he first noticed the muck substance shortly after purchasing his waterfront home in St. Clair Shores more than ten years ago.

Gutow also said he's researched the bacterial growth since first discovering it. Although he supports federal, state and local officials studying the lyngbya, he said the state has already determined the much substance to contain human waste.

"Because we've already had this tested and proven by the state, if there is sewage overflow runoff, it is helping cause this," Gutow said.

Today, at the DNR in Harrison Township, Macomb County Public Works Director Candace Miller, alonside the Army Corps of Engineers, The Macomb County Commissioner's Office and Congressman John James, the group took a boat ride with the U.S. Coast Guard to collect samples from the shoreline in order to send of to a lab.

"Because it just keeps coming back so, we know we have to figure out what is this? I mean I've been on this water my entire life, and this isn't like duck weed or something we all grew up with, this is some new thing, I don't know what it is," said Miller.

Gutow remains convinced he knows what this muck actually is. He said it is no coincidence the locations where the muck is most common are also very close to the locations where the sewer overflows are for Macomb and Oakland Counties.

"Why is the majority of all the stuff is happening near or at the exit point of where any sewage runoff enters into the lake, right now and Harrison Township we are at the epicenter because the sewage overflow that runs into Lake St. Clair… is majority dumped right over there by the spillway, in Harrison Township," Gutow said.

Gutow showed CBS Detroit several sites along the Lake St. Clair shoreline where this muck has destroyed property values and accumulated to the point of swallowing boat docks in some areas.

Moving forward, Gutow is thrilled this muck is finally getting the attention it needs because he believes it represents a major health crisis because Lake St. Clair is the drinking water source for many communities in the state.

"If this study is what's needed to get the state to actually do something, I'm behind it 100 percent," Gutow said.

The study, which is funded by both the Macomb County Commissioners Office and the Army Core of Engineers is expected to last two years.

The reason for the study lasting two years is so that researchers can gather samples from different season and climates over a period of time.