MSP investigating officer-involved shooting at Ford and Venoy after suspect shot witness trying to help at crash scene

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Garden City that happened after the suspect was involved in a crash and shot a witness trying to assist at the scene.

At 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Garden City Police Department advised drivers to avoid the intersection of Ford and Venoy roads due to a police investigation.

The department then contacted MSP to investigate after an officer was involved in a shooting.

State police say a 37-year-old suspect from Hamtramck was involved in a crash with another driver. After the crash happened, the suspect exited his vehicle and shot a witness who was approaching to provide aid.

The suspect also shot at other vehicles that were in the area.

According to MSP, when the first officer arrived at the scene, they confronted the suspect and then fired at the suspect. The suspect was killed.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. In addition, the witness that the suspect shot was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the intersection will be closed in all directions for the next few hours.

"Detectives are continuing their investigation and, when completed, will forward it to the prosecutor for review," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. " Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call 855.MICH.TIP or 800.SPEAK.UP."