Off-duty Michigan DNR officer charged in shooting at campsite

(CBS DETROIT) - An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is charged in connection with a shooting at a Central Michigan campsite.

Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Ryan Cox, 22, of Mancelona, with felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Cox was arraigned in the 77th District Court in Mecosta County and given a $25,000 bond. He is ordered to wear a GPS tether.

State officials say Cox, who was off-duty at the time, intervened in an altercation between his father and other campers on May 13 at the Merrill-Gorrel County Park. Cox allegedly announced himself as a DNR officer and fired multiple shots, striking one person.

Michigan State Police investigated the incident at the request of the DNR.

"Whether on or off-duty, law enforcement officers are not exempt from the law and must conduct themselves accordingly in order to gain and maintain the public's trust," Nessel said in a written. "I am thankful for the great work of my Department's Public Integrity Unit and the Michigan State Police for their work pursuing this very serious case and we look forward to a swift and just resolution of this matter."

Cox is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 20 and a preliminary exam on Dec. 27.