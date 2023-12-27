Watch CBS News
Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on Christmas.

Police say the incident happened at about 8:45 p.m., Dec. 25, in the 11300 block of Westwood Street.

A DPD spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident. The officer was placed on an administrative duty status pending an investigation.

"Pursuant to DPD policy, this matter has been turned over to Internal Affairs for investigation. A warrant request has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for a charging decision," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

"Under no circumstances will the DPD condone acts of familial violence by any of its members."

