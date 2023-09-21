Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakland University searching for suspect in sexual assault on campus

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

suspect-in-ou-sexual-assault-on-campus.png
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault that reportedly happened on campus on Sunday. Oakland University Police

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland University Police Department is searching for a suspect after receiving a report of a sexual assault that happened on Sunday. 

Police say the assault happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, in a student housing facility on campus. 

In addition, the person who reported the incident told police they knew the suspect. 

He is described as a 26-year-old man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 174 lbs. He also has short dark hair, a goatee and facial stubble. 

According to police, he allegedly left campus in a white Dodge Charger after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland University police at 248-370-3331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at oupolice.com/tip.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.