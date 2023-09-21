Oakland University searching for suspect in sexual assault on campus

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault that reportedly happened on campus on Sunday. Oakland University Police

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland University Police Department is searching for a suspect after receiving a report of a sexual assault that happened on Sunday.

Police say the assault happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, in a student housing facility on campus.

In addition, the person who reported the incident told police they knew the suspect.

He is described as a 26-year-old man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 174 lbs. He also has short dark hair, a goatee and facial stubble.

According to police, he allegedly left campus in a white Dodge Charger after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland University police at 248-370-3331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at oupolice.com/tip.