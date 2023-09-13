Oakland University police searching for suspect in indecent exposure incidents

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland University Police Department is searching for a suspect they have identified in connection to multiple indecent exposure incidents that happened on campus.

In three separate incidents that happened on Sunday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 11, the suspect requested directions from individuals walking nearby.

The individuals told police when they were approaching the man's car, they discovered he had his penis exposed and was masturbating.

Oakland University police identified a suspect in connection to this, but the suspect isn't in custody yet.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a late-model Chevy Equinox.

People are advised not to approach anyone in a vehicle matching the description. Instead, they are asked to contact police. In addition, anyone who has already had a similar experience is asked to contact Oakland University police at 248-370-3331.