Oakland University police investigating report of sexual assault
ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University police said it is investigating a report of sexual assault that happened over the weekend.
Police said the alleged assault happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in a student housing facility on campus. The report was filed on Wednesday.
Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old man with a slim build, 6 feet tall, and about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair styled in dreadlocks.
Anyone with information is asked to call OU police at 248-370-3331.