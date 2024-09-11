Watch CBS News
Oakland University police investigating report of sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University police said it is investigating a report of sexual assault that happened over the weekend.

Police said the alleged assault happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in a student housing facility on campus. The report was filed on Wednesday.

Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old man with a slim build, 6 feet tall, and about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair styled in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call OU police at 248-370-3331.

