Oakland University police investigating report of sexual assault

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University police said it is investigating a report of sexual assault that happened over the weekend.

Police said the alleged assault happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in a student housing facility on campus. The report was filed on Wednesday.

Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old man with a slim build, 6 feet tall, and about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair styled in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call OU police at 248-370-3331.