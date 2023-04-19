Oakland University named in 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings

ROCHESTER, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University placed fourth in Michigan in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The rankings are based on performance indicators measuring universities' teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. About 1,799 universities in 104 countries were included in the ranking. Other universities named in the state include the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Wayne State University, Grand Valley University and Western Michigan University.

In the United States, Oakland University tied for 161st. The University of Oxford ranks No. 1 overall, followed by Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and Standford University.

"I celebrate the fact that Oakland University is named among the best universities in the state and country in the latest Times Higher Education rankings," said OU president Ora Hirsch Pescovitz in a statement. "We will continue our efforts to offer a high-quality, affordable education to our students to make Oakland the university of choice. We will also celebrate and support the work of our faculty and staff as they continue building our university's national and international scholarly reputation."