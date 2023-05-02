Oakland University lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University has rescinded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, staff and faculty, effective Monday, May 1.

According to the university, the Executive Policy Group decided to make this change after reviewing pandemic conditions across the region.

The Infection Prevention and Control Committee reviewed the pandemic data, which revealed strong vaccination rates and a declining number of infections, severe illnesses and deaths resulting from the pandemic.

The vaccine mandate policy has now been lifted, but university officials are encouraging members of the Oakland University community to:

Continue to take advantage of vaccinations and boosters as recommended to help protect one's own and others' health;

Continue to submit vaccination records to the Graham Health Center's Secure Patient Portal in order to help the university maintain insight on the collective protection level of the campus community;

Continuing to practice infection prevention measures recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including:

frequent hand washing; wearing masks when appropriate; monitoring for symptoms of infection; utilizing clinical or home tests when symptoms occur; staying home when sick; and avoiding contact with others suspected of having or diagnosed with COVID-19.



While this policy has been updated, university officials say that some areas of professional degree programs, such as laboratory, clinical and healthcare experiences, might still require students to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

In addition, the mask mandate on the university's campus has also been lifted.