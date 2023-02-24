Oakland Township woman who fled to Bangkok after fatal hit-and-run returns to U.S.

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland Township woman accused of being involved in a fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student before fleeing to Thailand has returned to the U.S., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, is accused of fleeing the country and making a one-way flight to Bangkok, Thailand. In filings, the FBI noted that Howson left on Jan. 3 and arrived in Thailand on or around Jan. 5.

Howson, who is a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Thailand, was picked up by authorities when she arrived in Thailand and was taken into custody when she returned to the U.S. this week.

She faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She faces up to fives year in prison if convicted on either charge.

Howson is currently in custody, awaiting a detention hearing on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Details on her return to Michigan will be provided as they become available."

Officials believe Howson was the driver of a vehicle that struck Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, while he was either standing or walking on Rochester Road south of Whims in Oakland Township around 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1. The sheriff's office says Howson fled the scene after the crash.