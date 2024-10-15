Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakland County workplace shooting leaves 1 critically injured

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories
Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories 03:57

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was critically injured after an ongoing workplace dispute escalated to a shooting at an Oakland County facility, officials said.  

At 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a 911 call from a man who said he had shot someone in the parking lot of Specialty Steel Treating at 31610 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. 

When officers arrived, one individual admitted to being involved in the shooting. They also identified a second individual, who was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. He was listed in critical but stable condition. 

Police say the incident was related to a workplace dispute that had been going on between two employees. Two firearms were seized, and no arrests were made, according to police.

"At this time, there is no danger to the public. All involved parties have been identified and the weapons involved have been seized," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "I want to commend the speed and efficiency of our officers' response, in containing and stabilizing this dangerous scene and ensuring the safety of our community".

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.