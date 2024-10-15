Oakland County workplace shooting leaves 1 critically injured

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was critically injured after an ongoing workplace dispute escalated to a shooting at an Oakland County facility, officials said.

At 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a 911 call from a man who said he had shot someone in the parking lot of Specialty Steel Treating at 31610 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

When officers arrived, one individual admitted to being involved in the shooting. They also identified a second individual, who was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the incident was related to a workplace dispute that had been going on between two employees. Two firearms were seized, and no arrests were made, according to police.

"At this time, there is no danger to the public. All involved parties have been identified and the weapons involved have been seized," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "I want to commend the speed and efficiency of our officers' response, in containing and stabilizing this dangerous scene and ensuring the safety of our community".

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.