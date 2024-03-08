Oakland County to receive nearly $14 million for 15 community projects

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County will receive nearly $14 million in funding to support 15 community projects.

"These fifteen unique projects across Oakland County will address a wide variety of needs from infrastructure improvements to workforce training, to public safety and overall economic development. It is an absolute honor to work alongside stakeholders from across our district and local leaders, like Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, to deliver for our constituents," said Rep. Haley Stevens, who worked on the appropriations bill.

Projects include the reconstruction of the Chesterfield Bridge in Bloomfield Hills and the streetscaping accessibility project in Hazel Park.

List of community projects funded under the $14 million appropriations bill

Pontiac: $4,116,279 for Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge Replacement

Used to replace the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge, ending the liability, safety concerns, and traffic disruptions that the closure of the bridge has caused for residents trying to access homes, businesses, and healthcare.

City of Bloomfield Hills: $1 million for Chesterfield Bridge Reconstruction

Used to replace a culvert bridge that allows for the natural flow of the Rouge River.

City of Auburn Hills: $981,087 for City of Auburn Hills - Fire Department Modernization Project

To improve emergency capabilities and efficiency while ensuring a healthy and safe environment for Auburn Hills first responders. It will be used for the modernization of two of the three fire stations in Auburn Hills.

City of Clawson: $959,752 for City of Clawson for Water Main Improvement Project

To install an additional water main and replace a current main in the City of Clawson: 373 feet of 8-inch water main on N. Washington from W. 14 Mile to Broadacre will be installed. Additionally, 737 feet of the current 6-inch water main will be replaced with an 8-inch water main on Broadacre from N. Washington to N. Main.

City of Troy: $500,000 for City of Troy, MI - Stephenson Highway Maple Road/I-75 Construction

Used for the resurfacing of Stephenson Highway from 14 Mile Road to Maple Road and from Maple Road to Interstate 75, extending the road's service life, requiring less maintenance, and improving ride quality for citizens.

Ferndale: $300,000 for Affirmations Community Center Renovation Project

Used for a lower-level building renovation to accommodate five new offices, a waiting area, and state-of-the-art counseling capabilities.

City of Madison Heights: $525,000 for City Park Lights - LED Conversion and Post Replacement

Used for the replacement of City Park light posts and conversion to LED lights, removing safety hazards while promoting energy efficiency.

Royal Oak: $850,000 for Detroit Zoo KidZone Infrastructure Project

Used for the installation of below-ground water infrastructure to separate stormwater runoff from sanitary discharge, along with the addition of rain gardens and permeable pavers.

Wixom: $738,400 for Downtown Wixom West End Commons Area

Used to improve a vacant property in downtown Wixom so it can be used as an adaptive multi-purpose gathering space to include a restroom, seating area, and various recreational amenities.

Charter Township of Commerce: $260,000 for the Fire Department Training Center

Used for the construction of a dedicated fire department training center to be used for hands-on training.

City of Hazel Park: $490,188 for Hazel Park Streetscaping Accessibility Project

Used for the revitalization of the pedestrian environment surrounding the John R. Road corridor by installing ADA-compliant pedestrian curb ramps, benches, trash receptacles, and planters. The project will encourage pedestrian safety, increase property values, and stimulate economic growth.

Farmington Hills: $65,000 for Law Enforcement Emergency Vehicle Operation

Used for training law enforcement officers on how and when to utilize the Pursuit Intervention Technique. The project has the potential to save lives and ensure the safety of community members and all those traveling through Farmington Hills.

Ferndale: $1 million for LifeLab Kids GROW (Growth Requires Overall Wellness): Prevocational Facility

Used for the rehabilitation of a building to house a prevocational training program for children, ages 11-19, with developmental disabilities. The project will strengthen the workforce and expand economic opportunities for young people with developmental disabilities.

Oak Park: $1 million for Oak Park Community Event Hub and Farmers Market

Used to construct a community event space and farmers market – including a permanent four-season structure with a commercial kitchen, amphitheater, open space, and walking paths.

Royal Oak Township: $959,752 for Oakland County for Royal Oak Township Drinking Water Improvements

Used to replace approximately 2,900 feet of deteriorated water main and lead service lines, as well as correct two incomplete loops in the water system of Royal Oak Township. The project will provide public health benefits by improving water quality and reliability.