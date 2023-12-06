Oakland County Sheriff's Office offers house checks for residents on vacation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The holiday season is upon us, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is offering house checks for any residents who may be away from their homes during this time.

On all three shifts, deputies will pull into the driveway and walk around the home to ensure everything is okay.

To get a house check, residents can go on the sheriff's office website to submit a form with their address, or they can pick up the House Check Request form at the sheriff's office counter or substation at the Springfield Township Civic Center at 12000 Davisburg Road.

Anyone with questions should contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-625-8531.