Oakland County Sheriff's Office to help with staffing shortage in Lake Orion

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will help with an officer shortage in Lake Orion, giving the department the opportunity to fill open positions.

The Lake Orion Police Department posted about the situation on Facebook and said the Village Council held an emergency meeting to discuss a temporary plan to help with the officer shortage.

The result: deputies from the Orion Station of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office will temporarily be scheduled for partial coverage of the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township.

This will help relieve pressure from the Lake Orion Police Department and allow it to focus on filling vacant positions over the next 90 days.

"As for why we have a shortage of staff, well it would seem that all those children that wanted to become a police man/woman, chose to become something else... That would be our fast-answer," said the Lake Orion Police Department. "But the truth of the matter is, we have lost some to retirement and others to opportunities that simply benefit them more. We've also had our share of candidates that just didn't fit the needs, be it scheduling or qualification."