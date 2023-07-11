Watch CBS News
Oakland County Sheriff's Office search for 15-year-old missing since Monday morning

/ CBS Detroit

Azuri Keeleaiah-Ameerah Banta was last seen Monday morning (July 10, 2023) in Pontiac. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Azuri Keeleaiah-Ameerah Banta, who was last seen on the morning of July 10.

Authorities say the teen apparently ran away at about 7:30 a.m. from her home in the 200 block of Shirley Street near Willard Street in Pontiac.

Azuri was last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Azuri is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

