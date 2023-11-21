Oakland County Sheriff: Distracted driving is still a problem

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's been several months since the state's distracted driving law took effect over the summer.

Law enforcement in Oakland County said they are still seeing drivers using their phones while on the road.

"Some days people are obeying the law and not using their phones, and other days you can't go a mile without someone either manipulating their phone or having it in their hand because they can't put it down," said Deputy Chad Abbuhl with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

Abbuhl said the new law requires drivers to use their cell phones or other devices hands-free, but the law also extends beyond handheld devices.

"I've seen people doing makeup while they're driving, doing work presentations while they're driving, highlighting stuff and going over notes for work, have it all over the dashboard, that's also distracted driving," Abbuhl said.

Even if stopped at a red light or stop sign, drivers are still not allowed to have their cell phones in their hands.

"You're still in operation of the vehicle, and that's still considered distracted driving," Abbuhl said.

During a ride-along, Abbuhl observed several drivers with their devices in hand, including one woman who was seen texting at a red light. She was stopped and was given a warning. Surprisingly, she said she didn't know about the new law.

"So I explained to her what she did, and she said she was unaware of the cell phone, hands-free distracted driving law," Abbuhl said.

Abbuhl said the goal is not for law enforcement to write more tickets; the law is clearly designed to make our roads safer.

"There have been lives that have been lost because of it; we're just out here trying to educate people and let them know the dangers of using their phone while they are driving," Abbuhl said.