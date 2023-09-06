Oakland County seeks community input on how to best use $35M opioid settlement

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County officials are hosting a series of town halls to get public input on resources needed to prevent opioid misuse and how to best use a $35 million opioid settlement.

The county is expected to receive $35 million over the next 20 years due to settlements in class action lawsuits that were filed against prescription drug manufacturers and pharmacies.

The seven listening sessions are open to people who live or work in Oakland County and are 18 years of age and older.

"The scourge of opioid addiction has been devastating for so many Oakland County and Michigan families and this settlement funding will help to provide some justice for those who have been impacted by prescription addiction with intervention, treatment, and other services," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. "We will work with residents, local health care systems, community partners, and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners to develop a plan to use these funds to address treatment and prevention of future addiction."

Here are the dates and locations of the scheduled town halls:

Waterford Town Hall, 5200 Civic Center Drive, Waterford, on Sept. 12, 11 a.m. – noon

Affirmations, 290 West Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, on Sept. 13, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Pontiac Public Library, 60 East Pike Street, Pontiac, on Sept. 13, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, on Sept. 18, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Costick Center, 28600 Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills, on Sept. 19, 10 – 11 a.m.

White Lake Public Library, 11005 Elizabeth Lake Road, White Lake, on Sept. 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Oakland University, 318 Meadow Brook Rd, Rochester, on Sept. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Officials want to hear about the impacts of the opioid epidemic, resources needed to prevent the misuse of opioids and to support people in treatment and recovery.

Anyone interested in attending a session can walk-in by registering at oakgov.com/health.

In 2021, more than 75% of the 107,000 overdose deaths involved opioid use. That same year, there were 108 drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids in Oakland County.

This was a 119% increase in opioid deaths in the county compared to 2020.

Here are some of the opioid prevention and treatment resources the county currently offers:

Free Narcan vending machines

"Save a Life" stations (view this map)

Harm Reduction and Syringe Service Program

Operation Medicine Cabinet

For more information about these resources, visit here.