Oakland County road crews prepare for winter storm

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Road crews in Oakland County are preparing for a 16-hour shift as a winter storm hits southeast Michigan Friday.

Friday morning, the priority was to pre-treat roads by spraying liquid brine to keep ice from forming. Once the freezing rain or snow starts, crews will focus their attention on overpasses and ramps, as those are the places that ice up first.

Thanks to the mild winter Michigan has enjoyed this year, Oakland County has saved money, specifically on overtime and their salt supply.

The county has nearly 7,000 tons of rock salt in each of its salt barns, but they're still dealing with some of the mess last week's ice storm left behind.

"We still have some traffic signals that are without power that we're hoping DTE will power up in the very near future. We're still cleaning up logs and downed trees from the windstorm and the ice," said Craig Bryson, Road Commissioner for Oakland County. "We're just hoping that this doesn't leave a lot more of that type of debris in the wake of the storm."