Oakland County road closures could impact Pine Knob concertgoers

(CBS DETROIT) - A new roundabout construction project began in Oakland County on Monday.

The roundabout is part of the ongoing Waldon Road, Baldwin Road to Clintonville Road gravel road paving project that started in 2023.

The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with Independence Township, will close the intersection of Waldon Road and Clintonville Road.

This intersection carries approximately 8,950 vehicles daily.

During the closure, homes near the intersection will be accessible from the opposite direction of the intersection.

Residents of Independence Township are just a small portion of the drivers being impacted by the project.

Concert lovers are expected to experience a delay in their commute to Pine Knob Music Theater due to road closures.

Drivers should plan for extra time when taking Shashabaw Road due to the traffic from both Waldon and Clintonville roads.

For questions on this project, contact RDOC through any of the following methods:

Online at www.rcocweb.org

By telephone at 877-858-4804 (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.)

Via email at dcsmail@rcoc.org

CBS Detroit Intern Michael Soverinsky contributed to this article.