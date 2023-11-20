OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some Oakland County residents can improve their home's energy efficiency for free.

The county spent $5 million in American Rescue Plan Money to help at least 1,000 low-income families cut their energy costs.

Qualified homeowners will get $5,000 worth of improvements. If you are above the income threshold, you can still get credit toward your project.

"Dependent on their need, it could be a high-efficiency furnace, high-efficiency boiler, air conditioner water heater, heat-pumps, windows and doors that have energy star requirements, and insulation as well," Todd Parker, vice president of Michigan Saves said.

The program launches in January 2024.

For additional information and to see if you quality, visit the website.