Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakland County residents can improve their home's energy efficiency for free

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 20, 2023 03:59

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some Oakland County residents can improve their home's energy efficiency for free.

The county spent $5 million in American Rescue Plan Money to help at least 1,000 low-income families cut their energy costs.

Qualified homeowners will get $5,000 worth of improvements. If you are above the income threshold, you can still get credit toward your project.

"Dependent on their need, it could be a high-efficiency furnace, high-efficiency boiler, air conditioner water heater, heat-pumps, windows and doors that have energy star requirements, and insulation as well," Todd Parker, vice president of Michigan Saves said.

The program launches in January 2024. 

For additional information and to see if you quality, visit the website

First published on November 20, 2023 / 2:18 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.