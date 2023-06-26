Oakland County Republicans host Trump at annual Lincoln Day Dinner

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former president and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump spoke to a packed house at the annual Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace Sunday.

Attendees at the event tell CBS News Detroit they are excited about Trump's third presidential run.

"On November 5, 2024, we're going to stand up to the Marxists to the communists, the fascists, and the globalists, and we're going to win. We're going to win big. We're going to evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House," said Trump during his remarks.

Trump was in Novi to receive the Oakland County Republican Party's Man of the Decade Award and served as keynote speaker at the party's Lincoln Day Dinner.

"Within hours of my inauguration, I will cancel every Biden policy that has been brutalizing Michigan auto workers," Trump promised the crowd.

Sunday's event brought out well over 1,000 Trump supporters. Some without tickets even came out to show their support in the parking lot.

"I found out yesterday that we was going to be here, and I live two miles away, and of course, you have to get tickets ahead of time. I didn't know that, so I just casually came in here, and I'm having a lot of fun. I'm going to try to get in. Maybe I'll get lucky," said Terry J, who requested we use the first letter of her last name.

The annual Lincoln Dinner is a major fundraising event for the Oakland County Republican Party, with tickets ranging from $250 to more than $7,000.

Attendees tell CBS News Detroit they don't believe in the indictments against the former president.

"Honestly, it has no impact on how I'm going to vote, and I think it's highway robbery," said Michelle Pease, an attendee of the dinner.

For Pease, her support for Trump hasn't wavered.

"He is for the people. He stands up for the patriots and the beliefs and the values that most Americans have," she said.