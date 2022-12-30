Oakland County ramping up patrols on NYE

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As New Year celebrations kick off this holiday weekend, that means a boost in law enforcement on the roads.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says you will see more patrols Saturday night.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. Alysia Burgio

"We'll probably have a couple hundred out there, but specifically and where…(grins)," he said.

Bouchard says those who decide to drink alcohol or take drugs should think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"The time to call a friend is before you're arrested, not from jail," he added.

And let's mention the hefty fines. Bouchard says a citation can cost thousands of dollars.

"Sadly, we still see people make bad choices even though they know there are options," he said.

According to Michigan State Police, last year more than 350 people died in alcohol related crashes. A 10% rise from 2020.

Nationally in that same year, there were 11,654 people killed in crashes involving drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"We don't want to arrest anybody, but we also don't want to deliver a death notice," said Bouchard.

Mostly, Bouchard just wants people to be smart and keep in mind that his team will be out.



"Be responsible, have a blast. We hope we don't see you during your revelry,' he stated.