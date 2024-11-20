How to watch: Oakland County officials provide update on Orion Township condo explosion

(CBS DETROIT) — Oakland County officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on an explosion at a condominium building in Orion Township Tuesday evening.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 4 p.m.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Keatington New Town Association condominium complex on Waldon Road, between Joslyn and Baldwin roads.

A 72-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. Several others suffered minor injuries as well. The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that there were no fatalities in the explosion.

Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen says the explosion and ensuing fire destroyed a four-unit building and caused significant damage to one building and minimal damage to a few others. Allen said Tuesday it appeared a gas explosion was the cause.

Consumers Energy was sending a crew to the scene Wednesday to investigate the cause of the explosion.

A resident who lives near the condominium building told CBS News Detroit he was home with family when the explosion happened.

"We just heard this big boom [It] shuck my entire house. I look out the window; I see flares; I see fire just popping through the sky," he said. "It felt like it was going to take a wall down. It felt like it happened at my house. I was terrified. It was so strong."

Authorities urge anyone displaced by the explosion and in need of support to call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or Orion Township at 248-391-0304, ext. 2009.