Oakland County offering free polio vaccines to residents

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Starting next Monday, the Polio vaccine (IPV) will be available at no cost, to Oakland County residents who are not up to date on their vaccine.

The health division said it is waiving the $40 vaccination fee and $7 administration fee to help prevent Polio cases in the community by eliminating financial barriers for families.

"Our public health experts tell me the risk of getting polio in the United States remains low, but that vaccination remains the best way to protect against the illness," said Dave Coulter, Oakland County Executive. "Oakland County is offering residents the polio vaccine for free so that anyone who wants the vaccination can get one."

At this time, there is no cure for polio but the health division said preventing the spread of polio is possible through vaccination. Inactivated Polio Virus (IPV) is the only polio vaccine available in the U.S.

"We are all fortunate to have a public health department always on the front lines protecting our community, including in the fight against polio," said Board Chairman David T. Woodward. "We are very supportive of removing all cost barriers for residents. Get vaccinated! Together, we all need to do our part to shield our community with this safe and effective vaccine, ensuring those of all ages are safeguarded against this debilitating, and preventable, disease."

These free vaccinations come on the heels of a confirmed Paralytic Polio case in New York in September.

The United States is now considered a country with circulating poliovirus because of that case earlier this year. Prior, Polio was considered eliminated in the United States since 1979.

"Thanks to a successful vaccination program, most people in the U.S are protected from polio," said Calandra Green, Oakland County Health Officer. "People who are not vaccinated or who haven't received all recommended doses, however, may be at risk of getting polio. By removing the cost of the vaccine, we've made it easier for everyone to receive their needed doses and to gain protection."

Polio is very contagious. The health division said not everyone infected with Poliovirus will show symptoms. The most common symptoms are sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea, headache, and stomach pain. In more severe cases, Polio can result in meningitis and paralysis which can lead to death. Poliovirus spreads from person-to-person through contact with the feces, often tiny, invisible amounts, from an infected person. Less often, the health division said it can spread through sneeze or cough droplets from an infected person. Before the polio vaccine was available, polio outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.

According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number of children completing their core series of vaccines, including the polio vaccine, has declined the past few years. The Oakland County Health Division said a lower vaccination rate creates more opportunity for vaccine preventable diseases to spread in the community.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends children get four doses of IPV, with one dose at each of the following ages: 2 months, 4 months, 6 through 18 months, 4 through 6 years old, and children traveling to a country with a risk of getting Polio are encouraged to get the full vaccination series prior to the trip.

Those who are unsure of their vaccination status may find their vaccination records here.

Free Polio vaccines are available at Health Division offices in both Pontiac and Southfield. Organizers said appointments are not necessary. Recipients are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card, if applicable.

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.