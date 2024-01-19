Oakland County man wins $4M playing Michigan Lottery game

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 67-year-old Oakland County man is a lot richer after winning a $4 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery's VIP Millions instant game.

The player, who wants to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the USA 2 Go gas station located in Novi, a press release states.

"I have played Lottery games for a long time, and enjoy instant games the most," the player said. "When I scratched the ticket off and saw I had won $4 million I couldn't believe it. I showed the ticket to my wife just to be sure I had won. After that, it still took a solid 24 hours before it really sank in that I was a millionaire."

When the player claimed his prize, he chose a one-lump sum payment of about $2.7 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount, according to a press release.

He said he plans to complete home improvements and then invest the rest.