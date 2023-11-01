Oakland County launches sweepstakes to support small businesses during holiday shopping season

(CBS DETROIT) - Holiday shopping is underway, and Oakland County is trying to find a way for residents to support small businesses during this time.

The county launched its "Local Gems" sweepstakes, where residents can send a picture of them at their favorite small business in the county for a chance to win $1,000 for the first prize, $500 for the second prize, and $250 for the third prize.

The sweepstakes, which runs Nov. 1-25, is managed by the Oakland County Department of Economic Development's annual Small Business Campaign.

County officials say last year's sweepstakes brought 952 entries, bringing social media attention to 486 businesses.

"The holiday season is the perfect time to patronize and champion the amazing array of small businesses in Oakland County," Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. "These businesses are what make our communities the unique and vibrant places that people want to call home and attract visitors to stop, walk and shop."

Participants have to be 18 years old or older and a Michigan resident. Photos can be submitted to www.OakGov.com/ShopSmall. Participants can only one photo of their favorite small business in the county.