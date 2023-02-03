Oakland County seeking input on community health, wellness

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County health officials are launching a community survey to get residents' views on topics such as medical care, support services, reliable transportation and food access.

Data is being collected by the county Health Division and Energizing Corrections for a Healthier Oakland (ECHO). Officials are seeking input on creating a community health improvement plan for the next five years.

County residents who are 18 years old and older can complete the survey.

"We want to hear what the most important health and quality of life issues are for Oakland County residents," County Health Officer Calandra Green said in a statement. "We are trying to engage as many people as possible by offering several formats to complete the survey."

Anyone interested in completing the survey can visit www.oakgov.com/echo or call contact Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.