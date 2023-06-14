Watch CBS News
Oakland County hosts first Juneteenth celebration

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County hosted its first Juneteenth celebration Wednesday, commemorating the official end of slavery with musical performances, traditional African storytelling, drumming and dancing. 

The program kicked off in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court building with performances from the Welcome Missionary Baptist Church choir. 

oakland-county-juneteenth-2.jpg
County officials dedicated a Juneteenth historical marker honoring Elizabeth Denison Forth, the first woman of color to own property in Oakland County and Michigan. 

"This is the culture of Oakland County," said Harry Weaver, chief diversity officer for Oakland County. "We celebrate diversity. We celebrate all of our constituents. We celebrate all the people we serve."   

oakland-county-juneteenth-1.jpg
The event featured a DJ, food trucks and meet-and-greet tables from county departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

