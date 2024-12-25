Michigan organization supporting foster families looks to expand

(CBS DETROIT) - A local nonprofit that helps children in foster care is looking for a new space.

The Oakland County Foster Closet, which was formed 11 years ago, supports more than 14,000 kids. This holiday season, the organization says 348 kids were sponsored for Christmas gifts.

Founder Michele Austin says the program continues to grow, and they are now seeking more space.

"Because the community has been so fabulous, we actually are outgrowing our space and we are currently looking for a 10,000 to 12,000 square-foot building. We're looking to purchase that," Austin said. "We're in about 4,100 square-foot building, and we are absolutely bursting at the seams, and we really need to get into a space where we can continue to help families."

Austin says that over the last 11 years, it has always been a special moment when she hears from both the kids and their parents how the program impacts them.

"We hear it from the kids, but when you hear it from the parent, that really brings it home that OK, what we're doing really makes sense, and makes good differences in people's lives and we should continue to do that," Austin said.