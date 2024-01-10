Oakland County Director of Elections allegedly threatened by man during a ballot recount

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Director of Elections alleges that he was threatened by a man during a ballot recount.

Joe Rozell, the Director of Elections for Oakland County, said the incident happened on Dec. 15, during a recount for a ballot proposal, after a group of people became disruptive because they didn't like the way things were going.

Rozell said one man took things too far, saying he should "Hang for treason."

"They were upset that we were advising the board how to conduct the recount in accordance with the statute, and this individual didn't like that, and so he said that he was going to hang me," said Rozell. "It was very unnerving. I felt threatened, concerned. And so, we did have sheriff's deputies here on the scene, and he was confronted and a report was taken by the sheriff's department."

Rozell explained there is a careful process when recounting ballots.

"These bags are sealed with tamper evident seals, and each is signed off on by a Republican and a Democrat to make sure that the process is overseen by people from both political parties," said Rozell.

He also said they welcome input from the public but not any that would intimidate them.

"When you come and your goal is to intimidate and bully and threaten to harm the people who are doing these types of things, that's the wrong way to go about this, and it's a crime," he said.

He added that he will continue to do the work he has been doing for nearly two decades because it's important to the election process.

"I'm going to keep doing my job despite the threats that I received," said Rozell. "And my colleagues, I hope across the state, will continue to do the same."

The incident is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. CBS News Detroit was told it's too early to know if any charges will be made.