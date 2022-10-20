Oakland County deputies buy teen new bike after he was hit by car

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills teen was hit by a car while riding his bike, and deputies just surprised him with a new one.

In a Facebook post, Rochester Hills city officials say the teen was hit a little over a week ago while riding his bike to school.

Who doesn't love a story with a happy ending? A little over a week ago, the teenager pictured on crutches was hit while... Posted by City of Rochester Hills- Government on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Fortunately, the teen wasn't severely injured, he suffered a bad injury, and police say his bike was mangled.

To surprise the teen, the Rochester Hills Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office teamed up to buy him a new bike.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, "THIS is the heart and soul of our deputies. They do this job to make a difference, and I think they do that every day. In this situation, the deputy's benevolent fund stepped up and purchased a bike for this young man after his had been destroyed in an accident. Proud of our team."