Oakland Community Health Network hosting Veterans Resource Community Event

(CBS DETROIT) - In celebration of Armed Forces Day, the Oakland Community Health Network is hosting its annual Veterans Resource Community Event on Saturday, May 20. 

The free event celebrates military service members and their families and will include a magic show, raffles for adults and children, 3-on-3 basketball and lunch. 

The event will be held at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Chaka McDonald of Walking with Warriors joined CBS News Detroit Monday to preview Saturday's event. 

For more information on the event, visit here

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:23 PM

