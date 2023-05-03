Oakland Community College hosting engineering and skilled trades open house
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland Community College is hosting an engineering and skilled trades open house on Thursday, May 4.
Joseph Petrosky, an associate provost of academics and workforce, joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to discuss the open house.
The open house will take place at OCC's Auburn Hills campus from 5-8 p.m. You can register for the event here.
