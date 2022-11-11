Oakland Community College announces new Culinary Studies Institute coming to Royal Oak campus

ROYAL OAK, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland Community College is set to break ground on a new facility on its Royal Oak campus that will offer a delicious career option for students.

The 78,000-square-foot addition will house the college's Culinary Studies Institute and is scheduled to open in September 2025.

The estimated $74 million three-story addition will feature three classrooms, two demonstration kitchens and five teaching kitchens providing students with a bold and visionary culinary learning facility in Southeast Michigan.

The Culinary Studies Institute will include:

2,600 square-foot, third-floor restaurant with 360-degree views of downtown Royal Oak, sloping ceiling and large glass windows. The new restaurant will offer a new teaching and community dining option in the heart of Royal Oak, where culinary students will prepare and serve fine-dining recipes as part of their training.

Integration of instructional technology for flexibility in teaching and learning, remote access to diverse kitchens around the world, and space for academic conferences and national culinary competitions.

Sustainable design for adaptability and future use to stay current with culinary trends.

Flexible first-floor design for pop-up culinary retail and café' service.

The official groundbreaking is set for Wednesday at OCC's Royal Oak campus.



Rendering: Culinary Studies Institute Oakland County Community College