Oak Park police search for home invasion suspects

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oak Park police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in a home invasion.

Oak Park Department of Public Safety

A homeowner reported to Oak Park police that on Nov. 19, their Ring Camera recorded four suspects in the backyard of their vacant in the 21900 block of Eastwood Avenue

The suspects were originally recorded in the backyard of the property and then one suspect was later recorded removing and stealing the Ring Camera, according to authorities.

The camera was able to capture the face of one of the suspects as well as the breaking and entering.

In addition to stealing the camera, the suspects also stole the furnace, stove, hot water heater, and refrigerator.

"The Oak Park Department of Public Safety is aware that there has been a recent increase in the number of home invasions that have occurred in our community within the past couple of weeks," said Public Safety Director Steve Cooper in a statement. "Please know that we have increased our patrols throughout the neighborhoods and will continue to work diligently to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for these incidents."

Anyone with information can call the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7517.