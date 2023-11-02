Watch CBS News
Oak Park police search for 15-year-old girl last seen on Oct. 30

Police search for missing Michigan teen Aziah Thornton
Oak Park Police Department

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oak Park Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Aziah Thorton, who was last seen on Oct. 30.

Police say the teen left her home and had not been seen or heard from since.

Aziah is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair with braids and a red patch. She also has two nose rings and braces.

She was wearing a red zip-up hoodie and mint-green pants with a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Public Safety Department at 248-691-7520.

