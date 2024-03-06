Watch CBS News
Oak Park invites K-12 students to participate in scholarship contest celebrating Juneteenth

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Oak Park is hosting a scholarship contest to celebrate Juneteenth and is inviting students to participate.

K-12 students who live in Oak Park and/or attend school in the city can submit "self-expression" art explaining what the holiday means to them. Students can submit music, poems, paintings, and an essay of no more than 500 words.

This year, the city's Juneteenth sub-committee is offering seven $500 scholarships.

The deadline for submissions is March 31. Submissions, as well as contact information, can be sent online or in person at Oak Park City Hall.

The sub-committee will select and announce the winners at the June 16 celebration.

For more information, visit the city of Oak Park's website.

