New York Times names Detroit one of the world's top places to visit in 2025

(CBS DETROIT) — The New York Times has unveiled its annual list of the 52 top places to visit in the new year. Alongside such remote and exotic locales as Raja Ampat, Indonesia and the Sicily Divide cycle route sits none other than Detroit.

Accompanied by an aerial shot of the recently rehabilitated Michigan Central Station, the NYT feature's entry has plenty of compliments to share on the Midwestern metropolis' behalf.

"For years, Detroit was associated with urban decline, but today it is showing remarkable signs of renewal," the Times' Lauren Matison wrote.

In addition to Michigan Central, which Matison said "re-emerged last year as a start-up tech hub thanks to a $950 million restoration project by Ford Motor Company — fitting for Detroit's comeback tale," the article drew extra attention on the 1.5-mile-long Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is set to open later this year and will be North America's "longest cable-stayed bridge ... connecting motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to Windsor, Ontario and the Trans Canada Trail."

Matison wrote that "public art and signs near the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry on both sides of the bridge commemorate the Underground Railroad, reminding visitors of the thousands of African Americans who fled enslavement into Canada or found sanctuary in Detroit."

The article also touted the planned Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, along Detroit's revitalized Riverfront, calling it a "lush 22-acre haven."

The New York Times' new list includes a number of American destinations — including Asheville, N.C., Washington, D.C., and New Orleans — alongside such international opportunities as Amsterdam, Bulgaria, Angola and "Jane Austen's England."