Michigan Matters: Gordie Howe International Bridge takes shape

(CBS DETROIT) - Canada is already Michigan's largest trading partner, worth hundreds of billions each year, and as the Gordie Howe International Bridges nears completion, that amount will grow exponentially.

Canadian Consul General Colin Bird, and Heather Grondin, of Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

That's the assessment from Canadian Consul General Colin Bird and Heather Grondin, Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority Chief Relations Officer, who appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

The groundbreaking for the bridge took place in 2018, and it is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

Bird talked about the region working together on both sides of the Detroit River as automotive and manufacturing industries continue to be a vital connection between the two nations.

Then the roundtable of Susy Avery, former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party; David Dulio, Executive Director of OU's Center for Civic Engagement; and Jill Alper, Democratic strategist, appear and dive in on the presidential race.

Susan Avery, David Dulio, Jill Alper and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They also talk about the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 19-22. Alper, who has been involved with both Clintons' presidential campaigns, talked about the impact of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's presidential ticket as they head into the Windy City, picking up momentum in swing states including Michigan.

The roundtable talked about upcoming debates between the presidential candidates and also the two vice presidential candidates. CBS announced this week it has secured a debate between VP nominees Tim Walz and JD Vance. It will be held on Oct. 1 with Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell serving as moderators.

Dulio talked about the importance of the debates. Republican nominee Donald Trump and Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on Sept. 10. Trump is suggesting another debate in Grand Rapids in late September.

Indeed the debate over debates continues.

