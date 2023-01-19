Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.

If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future.

Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for.

"We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.

Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract.

"I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.

Press conference with union members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare in Michigan held on Monday, January 16, 2023. Service Employees International Union Healthcare in Michigan

She's not alone. According to Service Employees International Union Healthcare in Michigan, more than 1,000 nursing home workers from 13 different facilities in Metro Detroit are just as fed up and aren't afraid to take action.

"Yes, we are willing to strike, if necessary," said Mitchell.

But Wendy Jones, CEO of the senior living placement company "Next Step 4 Seniors" says it will be our most vulnerable who are at stake.

"It would be very detrimental for sure for many people. I really do feel there's a better way that we can resolve this issue," Jones stated. She continued saying "We need our caregivers. We're going to have more seniors than ever before in history in about 8 years because all of our baby boomers are aging. So, if we think this is a problem now, wait until we have more seniors than ever before in history. We're going to need caregivers. And we're going to need more of them."

CBS Newspath

A resolution is what Mitchell is aiming for. Until that happens, she plans to continue speaking up.

"I've always wanted to provide care to others. I love what I do. I just want to be able to live. We not looking to be the highest pay. We just want a fair, living wage," Mitchell said.

We reached out to Ciena, Patel, Orchard, Optalis & Pioneer, the five owners of these 13 nursing homes in Metro Detroit for comment on the possible strike and contract negotiations but did not hear back.