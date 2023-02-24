Nursing home workers issue 10-day strike notice to Pioneer Facilities in Detroit, Wayne

(CBS DETROIT) - Service Employees International Union (SEIU) nursing home workers have issued a 10-day strike notice due to unfair labor practices.

Nursing home workers from the Pioneer-owned Heritage Manor in Detroit and Pine Creek Manor in Wayne announced they plan to strike on March if a contract isn't reached.

SEIU Healthcare Michigan says this announcement comes after months of little-to-no progress in negotiating contracts.

"There is little to no negotiation happening at the bargaining table, as Pioneer has basically said no to every proposal that the union made. Instead, we are being offered nickel-and-dime wage raises which we feel is insulting to the work we do. It's time for Pioneer to come to the table with a real wage structure for all employees, affordable benefits, and a paid time off program. If they don't, we are prepared to walk out on March 6th," said Colleen Mahony, a licensed practical nurse at Pine Creek Manor in Wayne.

It was announced on Monday, Jan. 16, that up to 1,000 SEIU nursing home workers were preparing to go on strike.

Officials say negotiations have advanced at many SEIU facilities, but there has not been much progress at the Pioneer facilities.

"Black women like me continue to take the brunt of the responsibility of caring for our vulnerable and elderly residents, but we barely make living wages. We have persevered through mental and physical exhaustion, stress, and trauma to protect and care for our residents, but the toll of the past two years has pushed many of us to the limit. Enough is enough. It's time for Pioneer to deliver a contract that protects, respects, and pays us. We don't want to strike, but we will do what is necessary to win a contract," said Cheryl Mitchell, a nursing assistant at Heritage Manor in Detroit.