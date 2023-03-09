Nuka the polar bear will be returning to Detroit Zoo after one year in Toledo

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A year after Nuka the polar bear moved from the Detroit Zoo, the 19-year-old male polar bear will return to the facility, zoo officials announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Nuka will return after successfully breeding two cubs with female polar bear Crystal at the Toledo Zoo. The move to Ohio came as a recommendation from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums Species Survival Plan (SSP), a population management program that helps with the sustainability of captive animal populations.

Zoo officials say SSP also recommended that Nuka return to Michigan.

"Now that he has completed his quarantine period, Detroit Zoo officials hope Nuka's return will again result in a successful coupling with Suka," the zoo says. Nuka previously mated with Suka, resulting in the birth of twins Astra and Laerke on Nov. 17, 2020.

Nuka was born on Thanksgiving Day 2004 at the Denver Zoo and lived at the Metro Detroit facility from 2011 until March 2022.

On Feb. 8, 2021, female polar bear Anana died during a mating attempt. Officials initially thought Nuka caused her death; however, it was later determined that the animal died from advanced heart disease. Officials found wounds on Anana, but they say it was likely caused by Nuka holding her with his teeth, which is typical during polar bear breeding.

"Having followed all the proper procedures and investigated the matter fully, Zoo experts have no reason to believe Nuka is a danger to Suka or any other polar bear," the zoo says.

Today, there are 55 polar bears in 25 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums.