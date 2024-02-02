Major road to close in Novi for 3-4 weeks due to sanitary sewer work

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A major road in Novi is expected to close due to sanitary sewer work.

The Wixom Road Sanitary Sewer Replacement & Pump Station Improvements Project is being done to accommodate existing flows through two pump stations on Wixom Road and upsize the sewer between them, Novi city officials said.

The south portion from Ravine Drive to Kelsey Bay Drive started in early November and is ongoing, city officials said.

The sewer replacement is more than halfway completed and is expected to take about six more weeks to complete the remaining sewer installation, officials said.

City of Novi

A portion of the sewer will be constructed under Wixom Road, causing it to shut down from Birchwoods Drive to Braeburn Lane for about 3-4 weeks starting on Feb. 5, the city said.

The traffic detour for the closure will be 11 Mile Road to Beck Road to 10 Mile Road and vice versa, city officials said.

Crews working on the project had to set up dewatering operations to lower the groundwater level within the limits of construction to make it safe to lay the new sanitary sewer, officials said.

Dewatering is to continue until the sewer replacement is complete. For the remainder of the project, crews are expected to bypass pumping the sewage during the day while they continue the sewer upgrades. Bypass pumping is not planned overnight, officials said.

Crews will work on the pump station improvements in the spring which should have little to no impact on neighboring residents to drivers, according to the city.