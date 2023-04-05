City of Northville votes to make downtown street closures seasonal

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Northville voted to make its downtown street closures seasonal.

The city council unanimously voted for the change Monday night after a meeting that lasted more than five hours. About 250 residents attended the vote, in person or online, as the debate over the street closures has been divisive.

"It's very heated," said Greg Gilbertson, manager of Orin Jewelers. "You're either for it or you're against it."

The road closures started during the pandemic as a way to give residents a place to eat outside or listen to live music and as a way to help downtown businesses. Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull said it worked.

"We kept 96% of our businesses in business and all of our restaurants," Turnbull said.

Last summer the road closures were made permanent. One block of Main Street and one block of Center Street were closed to vehicles.

Eventually, the closures turned to controversy with residents displaying signs all over town saying the closures had worn out their welcome.

"I think it's time to open some of this up," said Liz Hofrichter, who works in Northville.

Some residents said the closures create backups on other roads and limit parking. Gilbertson said he misses the traffic.

"Because I want people to drive by, see my store, see my windows, see all the beautiful things going on in downtown Northville, and we haven't been able to do that for the last couple two to three years."

But many residents and businesses have loved the closures, saying it's a great way to connect with neighbors, and creates a safe place for kids and pets.

"You know most of the people that are against it live outside the city. They live in the Township or they live in Novi. And the traffic is no worse than it was before," said Northville resident Dennis Richardville.

The owner of Dancing Eye Gallery, Theresa Schierloh, said she loves the extra outdoor space for tables or retail.

"I think it's been a really fun experiment, just to see what happens when you actually move your store into the street," said Schierloh.

Mayor Turnbull said the city council's decision is a compromise. The streets will remain closed to cars until Nov. 1, then open back up for six months over the winter. He also said they are working to make the closure itself more beautiful.

"We are looking for Ballisters that come up on the end caps, so it will be easier in the future for parades, for events, for weekend activities," said Turnbull.