Northville Township Police Department seeks help naming new support dog

(CBS DETROIT) - The Northville Township Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in choosing a name for the newest addition to their team, a 16-week-old male Goldendoodle.

The dog will undergo training to join the team as a police support dog.

Police say that support dogs provide comfort and aid to people during times of crisis and they can also help reduce anxiety between witnesses and investigators.

"He will be a visible and highly popular member of our Department and we couldn't be more excited to include him in our community policing programming," said Police Chief Scott Hilden.

Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski researched therapy and support dogs for a year because he thought the Northville Township community could benefit from one after seeing how having a support dog can change the atmosphere in a room.

"We explored getting a rescue for this important job because there is such a need for welcoming rescues into a home," Officer Domzalski said. "After speaking with various experts, other police departments and then meeting the Goldendoodle's gentle parents, we knew we found a special buddy to help our great community."

Officer Domzalski will also teach the Goldendoodle basic obedience commands until he begins training in November.

"He's a large puppy," Officer Domzalski said. "I met him over the weekend and he's awesome. Northville Township Police Department is lucky to have him. Now we need to our residents to name him quickly. I can't wait to hear their ideas."

To help choose a name, residents are encouraged to leave ideas on the department's Facebook or Instagram accounts or by emailing socialmedia@twp.northville.mi.us.

The deadline to submit a name idea is this Friday, Sept. 30.