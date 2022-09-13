Northville kicks off school year with new leadership, streamlined security

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Along with a new school year, Northville Public Schools has a new superintendent and a major security upgrade at its schools.

Just two months into the job, Superintendent RJ Webber is optimistic and eager to continue the work that's been done at Northville Public Schools. Webber has an expansive career as an educator around Michigan and as an administrator. Before taking over the top public education role in Northville, Webber served as assistant superintendent of academics in Novi for 12 years.

In his first week as the new superintendent, Webber met with the Supervisor of Northville Township and police and fire chiefs to discuss the needs for the new school year. Officials suggested more emergency key boxes, which a first responder could use to make immediate entry into a school. Webber said there was an idea to streamline that process for all first responders in the event of an emergency.

"With technology, with everything we've learned about how every second's important, I asked the question if we were able to give each one of your officers, or each one of your paramedics, firefighters a key fob like this that would have access to every single exterior door in the Northville Public School District, is that something you would want? And they said absolutely," Webber said.

Key fobs have become common for things like workplaces, gyms, apartments, and more. All it takes is putting the fob close to the card reader -- a "green light" or chime to indicate access, followed by a timed window to make an entry before the system is relocked.

The key fob entry at Northville High School.

What makes this program unique is that with every police officer having their own personal key fob, responders can make entry within seconds without waiting to be let in.

"It is about whoever gets there first – they're going in. So rather than having to wait for someone to open a door because if you think about it, you don't want anybody in the hallways, you don't want an administrator, a teacher, a kid – anywhere out in the open," Webber explained.

Webber says key fobs have been given to emergency responders in Northville Township, Northville, and Novi if there is a need for mutual aid. Schools can also track each swipe of the fobs to ensure they are being used appropriately.

"When a student gets on a bus or their bike or walks to school, they should be going to such a joyful and happy place – and our job is to keep them as safe as possible," Webber said. "We do this work because we love it. We as a system, and myself personally, are going to stay humble, stay curious, and do everything that we can do to help your child live the life they deserve."