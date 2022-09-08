After 7-hour commission meeting, Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment

NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped.

Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review.

The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the southern end of downtown Northville at 7 Mile and Center Street.

Planning meeting on the development of Northville Downs CBS Detroit

During the planning commission meeting, residents who supported the plan and those against it voiced their thoughts on the proposal.

"As I look at it, I see that we do not adhere to the city's master plan, it does not preserve the neighborhood character, it inadequately provides for traffic and inadequately integrates the character of the community and the downtown," said one resident.

"If we give a chance to the people who are supporting the project an opportunity to develop that, then I think that we'll probably have the best little town in Michigan," said another resident.

At about 1:30 a.m., the planning commission motioned to recommend the Downs development plan to the city council in a 7-2 vote. According to city officials, the city council could begin discussions about the proposal as early as Sept. 19th at the next meeting. CBS Detroit will continue to follow the story for future developments.

Click here to learn more about the proposed project. Watch the full planning commission meeting here.