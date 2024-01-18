Northern Michigan man who had fallen through ice is rescued with the help of his dog

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Traverse City man is recovering Thursday after first responders and the man's dog helped rescue him from the frozen water.

MSP posted bodycam footage of the rescue on social media.

Grand Traverse County: Body-cam footage captures daring ice rescue by MSP Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts with the help of the victim’s dog Ruby. Great team work and well done! https://t.co/uTblTv3bhV pic.twitter.com/NDKKHZnysu — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) January 18, 2024

According to Michigan State Police, the 65-year-old man had fallen through the ice in Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township. Police say a witness called 911.

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts responded to the scene and grabbed a rescue disc to save the man, according to a press release. Police say Bennetts could not reach the man and noticed his dog Ruby was nearby.

Through commands from its owner, Ruby was able to take the rescue disc to the man, who was pulled to safety by Bennetts and a firefighter from the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.

The man, who had been in the water for about 16 minutes, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

"The quick actions of MCO Bennetts along with the help from Ruby, they were able to perform a successful ice rescue," MSP said in a press release.