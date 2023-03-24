Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Lights shine in Michigan Thursday night

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - An array of colors splashed the sky Thursday night, and some Michiganders were able to witness it.

"It was quite the Northern Lights show last night," National Weather Service Gaylord posted on Facebook.

You can view photos of the Northern Lights in Michigan below:

Northern Lights spotted in Michigan on March 24
Northern Lights spotted in Michigan on March 24 3 photos

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Northern Lights, which are also called Aurora Borealis, is caused by " "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere." 

"In these collisions, the electrons transfer their energy to the atmosphere thus exciting the atoms and molecules to higher energy states. When they relax back down to lower energy states, they release their energy in the form of light," the center says.

It was quite the Northern Lights show last night. Keep sharing the best snaps you were able to get!

Posted by US National Weather Service Gaylord Michigan on Friday, March 24, 2023

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.