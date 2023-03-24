Northern Lights shine in Michigan Thursday night

(CBS DETROIT) - An array of colors splashed the sky Thursday night, and some Michiganders were able to witness it.

"It was quite the Northern Lights show last night," National Weather Service Gaylord posted on Facebook.

You can view photos of the Northern Lights in Michigan below:

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Northern Lights, which are also called Aurora Borealis, is caused by " "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere."

"In these collisions, the electrons transfer their energy to the atmosphere thus exciting the atoms and molecules to higher energy states. When they relax back down to lower energy states, they release their energy in the form of light," the center says.