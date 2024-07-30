Northern Lights possible across most of Michigan this week

Detroit launches new plan to pay water bills, demolition for Macomb County hotel and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents across Michigan have a chance to see the Northern Lights this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a strong geomagnetic storm watch from July 29 through 31 due to an increased number of coronal mass ejections, which are eruptions of solar material.

Where will the Northern Lights be visible in Michigan?

In Michigan, the viewing line for the Northern Lights forecast for tonight appears to reach part of Metro Detroit, while the forecast for tomorrow brings the viewing line further south, covering all of Michigan.

NOAA Space and Weather Prediction Center

Forecasters say solar activity was elevated over the weekend, and several CMEs have occurred since July 27.

"Additional CMEs recently departed the Sun and are expected to arrive July 30th and continue into July 31st," according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. "Any CME arrival on 29 July could result in G1 (Minor) storm levels, however, the brunt of the activity is most likely on 30 July when additional CMEs from 27-28 July arrive and this could lead to G2-G3 levels as indicated by the WSA-Enlil model."

The presence of CMEs is expected to continue through July 31.

Strong "G3" storms typically cause the Northern Lights to be visible over northern states and some of the lower Midwest.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

Here are some tips for the best chance of catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Make sure to look north.

Look for the Northern Lights at night, away from city lights.

The best time to view the Northern Lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.